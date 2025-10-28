  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out in shops, authorities respond to blaze

The police urged residents to obtain information only from official government sources

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 10:43 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to a fire that broke out in commercial shops on Tuesday, October 28.

In a post on social media, Abu Dhabi Police said that the authority, along with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, battled the blaze in the Musaffah Industrial Area.

The authority urged residents to obtain information only from official government sources.

Last month, teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were quick to respond to a fire in a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area and brought it under control.

"Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have dealt with a fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi. The public is advised to obtain information from official sources only," the AD Police informed on X.

They later informed that the fire had been put out. and that cooling and smoke extraction operations had begun. No injuries or casualties had been reported.