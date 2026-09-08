Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi factory; authorities respond

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire that broke out in a factory n the ICAD III Musaffah area on Tuesday, September 8, afternoon.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are attending to the situation. Abu Dhabi Police urge the public to obtain information from official sources only.

This comes a day after another fire in the emirate, at a farm in the Al Bahya area. Authorities dealt with that blaze and successfully contained it. No injuries were reported.

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