  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mussafah, brought under control

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority responded to a fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 4:52 PM

Updated: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 5:03 PM

Top Stories

How to buy the iPhone 17 in the UAE on launch day: Prices, preorders, and pickup rules

How to buy the iPhone 17 in the UAE on launch day: Prices, preorders, and pickup rules

New AI investigator launched in Abu Dhabi to solve financial crimes

New AI investigator launched in Abu Dhabi to solve financial crimes

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mussafah, brought under control

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mussafah, brought under control

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi. Teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were quick to respond to the emergency, and brought it under control.

"Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have dealt with a fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi. The public is advised to obtain information from official sources only," the AD Police informed on X.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Saudi Arabia: Online store shut down for fake advertisement of luxury car

thumb-image

Trump says US, China reach deal over TikTok; will 'speak to Xi to confirm'

thumb-image

Arab, Muslim leaders hold emergency talks after Israel's Qatar attack

thumb-image

UN rights chief condemns Israeli strike in Doha as assault on regional stability

thumb-image

Melodica Music Academy inspires young talent with back-to-school campaigns

 

They later informed that the fire had been put out. and that cooling and smoke extraction operations had begun. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have controlled a fire that broke out at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon, 17 September 2025.

"The fire has been successfully extinguished, and cooling and smoke extraction operations have commenced," they said.

Another fire had broken out at a warehouse in Mussafah in May 2025. Firefighting teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority had worked together to contain the blaze. No casualties were reported.

A shop in the same area also caught fire in the same month. It was successfully brought under control, the emirate's police had said.