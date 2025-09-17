Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Mussafah, brought under control

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi. Teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were quick to respond to the emergency, and brought it under control.

"Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have dealt with a fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi. The public is advised to obtain information from official sources only," the AD Police informed on X.

They later informed that the fire had been put out. and that cooling and smoke extraction operations had begun. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Another fire had broken out at a warehouse in Mussafah in May 2025. Firefighting teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority had worked together to contain the blaze. No casualties were reported.

A shop in the same area also caught fire in the same month. It was successfully brought under control, the emirate's police had said.