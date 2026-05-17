Abu Dhabi says no radiation impact after drone-linked fire at Barakah Nuclear plant

Abu Dhabi authorities responded on Sunday to a fire at an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region. The authorities said the fire was caused by a reported drone strike.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the blaze did not result in any injuries and had no impact on radiation safety levels at the facility. All precautionary measures have been implemented by the emergency teams, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the nuclear plant or the operational readiness of its core systems. It added that all units at the Barakah facility continue to operate normally.

Authorities called on the public to rely on official government sources for accurate updates and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

During the ongoing regional conflict, Iranian strikes in response to US–Israeli attacks have impacted multiple neighbouring countries, affecting the UAE infrastructure, including energy-related facilities. Targets across the emirates have included oil and gas installations, as well as civilian infrastructure such as residential buildings, hotels, airport, and port, according to regional reports.

The reported strike near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant marks a notable development, as it is the first drone-related incident in the region to occur in proximity to a nuclear facility.

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

In September 2025, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) marked one year since the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant achieved full-fleet operations. All four APR1400 reactor units are together generating 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs, significantly expanding the UAE’s baseload electricity production to boost national energy security and sustainability.

The plant, located in the Al Dhafra region, operates under strict regulatory oversight by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). It is continuously monitored to ensure safety, security, and environmental protection. The plant generates large-scale zero-carbon electricity and is a key pillar of the UAE’s energy diversification strategy. It contributes to grid stability while meeting international nuclear safety standards confirmed through ongoing regulatory inspections and industry assessments.