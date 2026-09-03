Abu Dhabi authorities deal with fire at warehouse in industrial area

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have dealt with a fire that broke out at a warehouse this afternoon.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police said that its teams along with those from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have dealt with the blaze at the warehouse in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area.

No injuries have been reported. The authority has also urged members of the public to obtain information from official sources.

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Just last month, a fire broke out at an under-construction building on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said their teams had responded to the incident.

Abu Dhabi police later said that the incident led to no casualties and that the fire was brought under control.