94 injured in UAE since start of US-Israel-Iran war; 6 missiles, 125 drones tackled

UAE air defenses detected today (March 5, 2026) 7 ballistic missiles, where 6 ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while 1 ballistic missile fell within the country's territory. Additionally, 131 drones were detected, with 125 drones intercepted, while 6 fell within the country's territory.

These attacks resulted in 3 deaths of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 94 cases of minor injuries of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.