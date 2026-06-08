7 killed, 9 injured after minibus-truck crash on Dubai’s Emirates Road

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations showed the truck had come to a sudden stop in the middle of the road due to a technical fault

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 2:34 PM
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Seven people were killed and nine others injured after a minibus crashed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of Emirates Road in Dubai, police said.

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations showed the truck had come to a sudden stop in the middle of the road due to a technical fault. The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Command and Control Centre received a report about the accident, following which traffic patrols and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

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“The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment,” he said.

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