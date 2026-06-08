7 killed, 9 injured after minibus-truck crash on Dubai’s Emirates Road

Seven people were killed and nine others injured after a minibus crashed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of Emirates Road in Dubai, police said.

Dubai Police said preliminary investigations showed the truck had come to a sudden stop in the middle of the road due to a technical fault. The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Command and Control Centre received a report about the accident, following which traffic patrols and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

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“The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment,” he said.

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