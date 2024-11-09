6 UAE citizens injured after 4 vehicles crash due to speeding, distracted driving

Six Emiratis were hurt in a four-vehicle collision along Emirates Road in Sharjah on Friday afternoon, the police said. Some of them had to be airlifted to the hospital due to serious injuries.

Initial investigations show that speeding and distracted driving were among the primary causes behind the horrific pile-up, the Sharjah Police said.

One vehicle was found to have exceeded the speed limit on the busy road, and the driver didn't notice the heavy traffic ahead, said Abdullah Al Munazari, head of the Traffic and Patrol Department of the Sharjah Police.

This vehicle then smashed into the traffic jam, leading to the pile-up, Al Munazari said. Four vehicles crashed on the Emirates Road lane from Al Badie Bridge towards Bridge No. 7, the police report said.

Emergency response teams found some of the drivers and passengers wounded, with injuries ranging from moderate to severe. They rushed them to the hospital, with a number of accident victims airlifted for urgent care.

Al Munazari called on drivers to be responsible on the road and follow all traffic rules. Speeding and distracted driving are among the causes of traffic accidents in the country, he reiterated.

Police forces across the country have been stepping up its safety awareness drive, warning the public of the dangers linked to distracted driving.

In Abu Dhabi, a similar pile-up was recently caught on road cameras. A van driver who didn't see a traffic build-up on the highway ended up causing a seven-vehicle crash.