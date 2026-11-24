UAE’s National Ambulance provided emergency medical care to 26 injured individuals at the scene of the road accident that took place in Ras Al Khaimah on November 24.

Fourteen of the injured were transported to hospitals for further medical treatment, they added.

The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road in the southern area of RAK when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault. According to RAK police, 13 people were killed in the incident.

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National Ambulance added that they deployed 16 ambulances and five first responder vehicles as part of a coordinated emergency response involving Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters and other relevant authorities. The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services supported the response by treating and transporting additional patients.

The authority extended its condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic rules and road safety guidelines.

Rushed to several hospitals

Ras Al Khaimah said the deceased and injured were transferred to several hospitals, while the case was referred to the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and take necessary legal action.

The Indian consulate in Dubai issued a statement confirming that Indian nationals were among the 13 killed. The mission added that it has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide "all possible assistance and support."

Authorities urged motorists to remain alert and focused while driving and anticipate unexpected road hazards to ensure their safety and that of other road users. Police also called on members of the public to refrain from spreading or circulating rumours and obtain information from official sources.

The RAK accident comes just 12 days after another accident in Fujairah led to the deaths of 14 people and injured 30. The incident involved two consecutive accidents which occurred in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

The truck's driver was put on pretrial detention, with the necessary security measures in place while he was in the hospital.