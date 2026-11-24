UAE's Ministry of Interior confirmed on Tuesday that a traffic accident involving a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah has resulted in the deaths of 11 people.

Relevant emergency teams were dispatched to the accident site immediately after receiving the accident report, the Ministry said. Rescue and emergency response operations were begun in coordination with ambulance services, Civil Defence and other concerned authorities. Their efforts also included securing the scene and managing traffic.

Investigations into the circumstances and causes of the accident are ongoing, the Ministry stated, adding that the findings will be announced once the investigations have been completed.

The Ministry of Interior also expressed its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the families and relatives of the deceased, praying that Almighty God grants them His boundless mercy and forgiveness and gives their loved ones patience and strength during this difficult time.

The Ministry also urged members of the public to exercise caution, obtain information from official sources, and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information regarding the accident.