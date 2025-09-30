  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE embassy in Turkey urges citizens to exercise caution amid severe weather conditions

The embassy also called on citizens in the country to register in the Tawajudi service, which helps overseas Emiratis

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 7:23 PM

Updated: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 7:36 PM

The UAE embassy in Turkey warned citizens to exercise caution due to the expected severe weather conditions in the capital, Ankara, and the surrounding areas.

The embassy stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. UAE citizens in Turkey can contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 for emergency cases.

The UAE embassy also called on citizens in Turkey to register in the Tawajudi service, which helps overseas Emiratis.

