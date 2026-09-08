Dubai to unveil world’s first air-conditioned mall parking

Dubai is known for turning futuristic ideas into reality, from driverless transport to some of the world’s most ambitious architectural projects. Now, the emirate is taking that innovation with a new approach to mall parking.

Dubai continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. Its latest plans for Dubai Square Mall are another example, with the upcoming shopping centre set to feature the world’s first major mall with air-conditioned parking.

"[The] parking [will] feature full interior design treatment and is currently under construction," said Emaar founder Mohamed Ali Alabbar.

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The idea could make a big difference for shoppers, particularly during the UAE's scorching summer months, when simply getting in and out of a parked car can be one of the less pleasant parts of a day out.

With temperatures soaring, walking across a large parking area or returning to a car that has been sitting in the heat can be challenging. Air-conditioned parking could make that part of the shopping experience considerably more comfortable.

Dubai Square Mall

Emaar Properties launched the Dubai Square project in May at Dubai Creek Harbour, combining residential and retail offerings under one development. At the heart of the project will be Dubai Square Mall, which is expected to open in three years.

The under-construction mall is expected to be three times the size of Downtown Dubai, with an estimated cost of Dh180 billion. It is also set to become one of the region’s largest shopping and entertainment destinations.

Dubai Square will join Emaar Properties’ existing portfolio of malls across the emirate, including some of Dubai’s best-known shopping destinations.

The developer is behind The Dubai Mall, its flagship destination and one of the world’s largest malls, as well as Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Souk Al Bahar and The Ranches Souk.

The Dubai Mall has more than 1,300 stores and over 200 food outlets, alongside major attractions including an ice rink, aquarium and KidZania. Expansion plans are also underway to add 240 new luxury outlets.

Dubai Hills Mall, meanwhile, has more than 650 shops, a hypermarket, cinema and four entertainment and leisure zones. Dubai Marina Mall has 140 stores and 21 dining outlets, while Souk Al Bahar offers a more traditional, Arabesque-style shopping and dining experience next to Downtown Dubai. The Ranches Souk serves residents of Arabian Ranches II with shops, cafés and leisure spaces.

More than just air-conditioned parking

The futuristic features at Dubai Square will not stop at its parking.

According to Alabbar, the mall will cater to the growing electric vehicle market with dedicated facilities, adding to its focus on modern and sustainable infrastructure.

The mall is also planned as a drive-through destination, reflecting Dubai’s push towards green and smart infrastructure. It will use artificial intelligence to provide shoppers with more convenient services and solutions.

Not Dubai’s first world-first

The air-conditioned parking is another addition to Dubai’s growing list of projects billed as world-firsts.

In May, construction of Dubai’s much-anticipated “Gold Street” was reported to be progressing steadily, with the first-of-its-kind attraction expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Rashid Al Harmoodi, senior commercial director at Ithra Dubai, earlier told Khaleej Times that the project will offer visitors a unique experience.

“It will be a one-of-a-kind attraction globally. Visitors will feel as though they are walking on ‘gold’,” he said, adding that more details would be revealed closer to the launch.

Construction is continuing as planned, with the street scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Known as the “City of Gold”, Dubai is already a major destination for gold buyers and traders. The upcoming Gold Street is expected to add another attraction for tourists and visitors interested in the emirate’s thriving gold market.