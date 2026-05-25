Elderly UAE expat couple found dead in Kerala hours before return flight to Dubai

An elderly Indian expatriate couple were reportedly found dead at their residence in Kerala’s Kollam district on Saturday, just hours before they were scheduled to board a return flight to the UAE, according to Indian media reports.

As reported by The Times of India and Onmanorama, the couple — aged 67 and 60 — were discovered inside their home in Anchumukku in Kadakkal around 11.15am after relatives living nearby became concerned when repeated knocks on the door went unanswered.

Police officials were quoted by Indian media outlets as saying that family members later looked through an open window and found the couple unresponsive inside the bedroom. Authorities subsequently arrived at the residence, completed inquest procedures and shifted the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital in Kollam for autopsy.

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Reports citing police sources stated that the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his wife was found lying face down on a cot inside the room.

Initial findings reportedly point the death to financial distress, although investigators have not officially confirmed the exact circumstances surrounding their demise. Police are awaiting the postmortem findings before arriving at a final conclusion.

According to Onmanorama, investigators did not recover any note from the residence.

Authorities also recovered flight tickets booked for the couple’s journey back to Dubai later that night.

The couple had reportedly been residing primarily in the Gulf for several years and had returned to Kerala only a few days earlier for a short visit. Police told the Indian media outlets that they had arrived in Kollam around four to five days ago.

Kerala has a large expatriate population in the UAE and wider Gulf region, with many families dividing their lives between the two countries.

Kadakkal police have apparently registered a case of unnatural death under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation into the incident, according to Onmanorama.

The couple are survived by their son and daughter, both of whom are reportedly settled overseas.

Police officials have said further details are expected after the autopsy report and ongoing investigation.