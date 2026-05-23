Dh15 services in 20 minutes: How to request Eid sacrifices in Ajman; timings, fees

Residents planning Eid Al Adha sacrifices in Ajman can complete slaughtering procedures in as little as 30 minutes for small animals at officially approved facilities, with fees starting from Dh15, as Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced full readiness for the busy holiday period.

Authorities said slaughterhouses across the emirate have been fully equipped to handle the expected rush during Eid, with specialised veterinary teams conducting inspections before and after slaughter to ensure meat safety and prevent the spread of diseases.

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The municipality also warned residents against dealing with illegal roaming butchers, stressing that inspection teams would confiscate animals slaughtered outside authorised facilities and issue fines against violators.

Dr Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, said extensive preparations had been completed to ensure smooth and safe operations during Eid Al Adha.

“We have completed all technical, veterinary and operational preparations at slaughterhouses to accommodate the high demand expected during Eid while ensuring the highest standards of public health and food safety,” Al Hosani said.

He added that veterinary and inspection teams would continue monitoring slaughterhouse operations throughout the holiday to ensure compliance with regulations and protect consumers.

According to the municipality, residents can request slaughtering services through the MPDA and Ajman One smart applications or by visiting slaughterhouses directly.

Authorities said all slaughtering procedures are carried out under veterinary supervision, with service durations estimated at around 30 minutes for small animals and up to two hours for larger livestock.

Eid Al Adha slaughterhouse timings in Ajman

Central Slaughterhouse – Ajman

Arafah Day: 7.30am – 3pm

First day of Eid: After Eid prayers to 4pm

Second to fourth day of Eid: 7am – 4pm

Masfout Slaughterhouse

Arafah Day Morning: 7am – 1pm Evening: 4pm – 7pm

First to third day of Eid Morning: 6am – 12 noon Evening: 4pm – 7pm



Manama Slaughterhouse

From Arafah Day until third day of Eid: 6.30am – 4pm

Slaughtering service fees in Ajman

Small animals slaughtering: Dh15

Small animals slaughtering and cutting: Dh25

Large animals slaughtering: Dh60

Large animals slaughtering and cutting: Dh90

How to request the service

Residents can apply through:

MPDA smart application

Ajman One app

Direct visit to slaughterhouses

Required documents

Purchase invoice for individuals

Veterinary release certificate for imported livestock

Animal health certificate for farm animals

Residents are urged to use authorised slaughterhouses only and avoid illegal roaming butchers. Violations can be reported through 80070.