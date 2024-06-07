Eid holiday in UAE: Enjoy greenery, waterfalls in Saudi, Oman from Dh1,099

Travel agents report slots booked till end of August as Europe continues to be ‘high-demand’ destination for travellers
The enchanting destinations of Abha in Saudi Arabia and Salalah in Oman are experiencing a surge in tourists from the UAE. Travel industry executives report that numerous residents are opting for these ideal locations during the Eid Al Adha break, drawn by their convenient locations and favourable weather.
According to industry experts, Salalah's Eid Al Adha group departures are a hit, and overall summer enquiries for both destinations are impressive.
“We are witnessing a 15 per cent increase in Salalah bookings and a surge of 30 per cent for Abha compared to last summer. This data suggests a significant rise in travellers seeking unique summer escapes within the region,” said Rashida Zahid, Vice-President, Operations, Musafir.com.
“These destinations offer a compelling alternative to the usual summer hotspots, attracting visitors seeking cooler climates, breathtaking landscapes, and unique cultural experiences,” added Zahid.
“We have many group packages scheduled during the summer months. However, during the Eid Al Adha break, we have sold out our seats,” said Meenu Krishna, outbound sales manager, at Rooh Tourism.
Gulf Transport Company, which has a bus service to Salalah, said they too, had been receiving daily enquiries for travel to the Oman city. “There are many passengers travelling to Salalah currently. When the Khareef season hits on June 15, we can expect the bus to run at full capacity,” said the operator at the agency.
“We also have Eid Al Adha break coming up. Residents have already started booking tickets to spend three days in the wonderland of the Middle East,” added the operator.
A few industry executives said a few factors are influencing the growing interest in these regions. “These destinations are considered ideal as people can take road trips and also travel by flight. Their trip can be completed in three days – a few residents cannot take longer leaves from their office, so they prefer Salalah,” said Meenu.
The other factors, industry executives highlight, are the unavailability of visas to many countries and the expensive airfare. “Many countries require prior visa approvals. Citing the case of Schengen countries, it is highly difficult to plan a trip now. So due to this, residents opt for colder weather in winter months,” said Meenu.
“The expense of the trip is also a factor to be considered. A trip to Europe may cost between Dh4,000 going all the way up to Dh12,000. However, a trip to Abha or Salalah for three days is priced from Dh1,100 up to Dh2,500 depending on the mode of transportation and accommodation,” said Meenu.
