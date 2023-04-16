Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Police gear up for public holiday, tighten security across emirates

Authorities will monitor situations across all major public and residential areas

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 8:51 PM

With residents expecting up to a 5-day holiday this year, Eid Al Fitr celebrations are surely to take place in full swing. Keeping this in mind, police across the country have announced their readiness to deal with any situation during the holidays.

Authorities have said that hundreds of traffic and general police patrols will be deployed to ensure everyone's safety during the celebrations.

They have said that security will be tightened and that situations will be monitored across all places including residential areas, shopping malls and other places of entertainment.

Strict security measures in Dubai

The Dubai Police General Command has confirmed its readiness to ensure a secure, safe and happy Eid Al Fitr.

A top official at the Operations department has said that the Dubai Police have set up a security plan that includes deployment of patrols, ambulances, paramedics, marine boats, and lifeguards at beaches.

Traffic police and security personnel from private companies will also be deployed at the emirate's major markets and commercial centres ahead of Eid.

“The traffic police patrols will be intensified in all ways on the internal and external roads of the emirate, to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he added.

Comprehensive security plan in Sharjah

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said that comprehensive security and traffic plans have been prepared for the nights of Ramadan 27 and 29, and the Eid Al Fitr holiday, by the respective departments.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief stressed the need for coordination and cooperation with all relevant authorities and strategic partners, during the last few nights of Ramadan and during Eid Al Fitr, to take all necessary security and traffic measures to ensure the comfort of citizens, residents and visitors.

Police have said they will increase patrolling in and around mosques, in residential areas, commercial streets and markets around the clock. This will help ensure smooth traffic movement.

The external roads of Sharjah will also have increased police presence to enhance the quality of life and security of the community. “The room of central operations is ready to respond to calls, communications, complaints and observations around the clock, and to provide its services professionally, quickly, efficiently and effectively,” he stressed.

Bin Amer calls on the public to follow all instructions issued by the competent authorities to ensure security and traffic safety in the emirate, and to report any mishaps through channels that it has allocated, which will be available around the clock. They are: (999) for emergency cases and (901) for non-emergency issues or services.

The public is also welcome to communicate using the Sharjah Police application.

Ajman to increase patrolling

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the traffic and patrols department at Ajman Police, said that traffic and security patrols have been increased at shopping centres, main roads and tourist destinations to ensure road safety and maintain public security.

The patrols will organise traffic movement, help reduce traffic congestion, and ensure drivers adhere to safety measures.

Ras Al Khaimah deploys police cars

In Ras Al Khaimah, more than 89 police cars patrolled near markets, mosques and residential areas according to official records.

