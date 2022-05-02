Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan performs prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

Healthcare staff from several hospitals in Abu Dhabi participated in singing, dancing, push-up competitions with the labourers
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; along with several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and residents, also performed the prayer at the mosque.
In his speech during the prayers, Dr Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb highlighted the virtue of piety as a basis for the benefit of society and strengthening the ties between its members.
He also prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the nation’s prosperity and wellbeing and ensure the health of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enable them to serve their nation and people.
Al Khateeb stressed the impact of acquaintance in achieving familiarity between people, as well as the importance of treating people with benevolence as dictated by the values of Islam.
At the end of his speech, he prayed for Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the other Sheikhs who have passed away, so they can rest in peace.
