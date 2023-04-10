Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan directs payment of advance salaries for govt employees

The move aims to enable employees and their families to enjoy the festive season

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 4:47 PM

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regarding the early disbursement of April salaries for federal government employees, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives to pay April salaries to Government of Dubai employees before Eid Al Fitr.

Based on His Highness’s directives, the Government of Dubai will disburse April salaries to employees on Monday, April 17. The move is aimed at enabling employees and their families to fully enjoy the festive occasion.

