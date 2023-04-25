UAE holidays: Almost half a million residents used public transport during Eid break in Ajman

2 billion Dubai Metro riders: Most officials did not back decision to launch system, says Sheikh Mohammed
This year's Eid Al Fitr saw a large turnout of residents and visitors at public and tourist spots all over the UAE. Many people left their vehicles at home and opted for public transport systems causing a marked rise in the number of passengers using various services.
In Ajman, the number of public transport users reached 426,780 during the Eid holidays.
According to Ahmed Saqr Al Matroushi, Acting Director General of Ajman Public Transport Authority in Ajman (APTA), the department has worked on developing effective plans to cover public transport services in the most vital and crowded areas during the holidays.
The aim was to ensure continuity in services and accommodating a large turnout during the break.
He added that the APTA seeks to provide comprehensive plans to link the various means of transport to cover the increasing demand for public transport, especially during special occasions and official holidays.
