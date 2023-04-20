Eid Al Fitr 2023: Watch how Dubai runs safety checks in beauty salons, food stores ahead of festival

Authority ensured that entities complied with safety measures and evaluated their preparedness for the holidays

Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023

Eid Al Fitr after the holy month of Ramadan and enjoy this year's first long weekend with delicious food, shopping and pampering themselves in beauty salons.

The Dubai Municipality has also ramped up its safety inspections across the country and completed the preparations for Eid Al Fitr. The municipality has taken several measures to promote food safety, public health, and cleanliness across the Emirate.

Officials intensified their inspection campaigns in sweet shops and food stores to monitor the proper implementation of food safety procedures. During the inspection campaigns, the authority visited several beauty salons for men and women and evaluated their preparedness for the Eid holidays.

In a video shared on their social media platforms, inspectors were seen entering salons and minutely examining all equipment used on customers, papers used to enter names and also trade documents.

The authority ensured that the entities complied with the safety measures. The hawk-eyed officers inspected every nook and corner of the facility.

#DubaiMunicipality intensifies its inspection campaigns on beauty salons for men & women during Eid Al Fitr holiday, to ensure their compliance with safety measures.

