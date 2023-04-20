Eid Al Fitr 2023: Watch how Dubai runs safety checks in beauty salons, food stores ahead of festival

Dubai: Over 400 Emiratis exempted from housing loans worth Dh146 million, Sheikh Hamdan announces
The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been tasked with following up on the implementation of this decision
Eid Al Fitr after the holy month of Ramadan and enjoy this year's first long weekend with delicious food, shopping and pampering themselves in beauty salons.
The Dubai Municipality has also ramped up its safety inspections across the country and completed the preparations for Eid Al Fitr. The municipality has taken several measures to promote food safety, public health, and cleanliness across the Emirate.
Officials intensified their inspection campaigns in sweet shops and food stores to monitor the proper implementation of food safety procedures. During the inspection campaigns, the authority visited several beauty salons for men and women and evaluated their preparedness for the Eid holidays.
In a video shared on their social media platforms, inspectors were seen entering salons and minutely examining all equipment used on customers, papers used to enter names and also trade documents.
The authority ensured that the entities complied with the safety measures. The hawk-eyed officers inspected every nook and corner of the facility.
ALSO READ:
The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been tasked with following up on the implementation of this decision
This is one of several incentives by the DTC to foster a work environment that inspires competitiveness and positivity while rewarding high achievers
Patrols to be deployed on all roads, in vital and tourist areas, as well as shopping centres and open markets
All 10 Eid musallahs in the emirate have been cleaned ahead of the special prayers that will be offered on the first day of the festival
Filipino expat wins guaranteed Dh1-million prize, while an Indian national bagged 400g of gold
Transport authority lays out guidelines for the long weekend
Work is underway to reopen the respective embassies as soon as possible
The celestial event is special because it is a combination of annular and total solar eclipses, and only occurs a few times every century