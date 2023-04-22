Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Residents enjoy long drives, beach outings on day 2 of festival

Citizens and expats get together with friends and family members to make the most out of the holidays

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:57 PM

For Emirati Mohammed AlMuhsen, the day was all about his family. “Usually on the second day, we have breakfast in our family home along with my father,” he said.

“Then we will visit some of our family members and neighbours. We will also welcome guests to our house.”

However, for Mohammed, his favourite part of the day is when he gets to spend quality time with his kids. “After the Zuhr prayers (afternoon prayers), it is family time. We have lunch and then go out with the kids. While outside, we help the kids choose gifts they want to buy with the Eidiya money they have collected from friends and family on the first day. It is one of my favourite things to do on Eid. It is nice to watch the kids count the money and then get all excited about what toys to buy.”

For British-Moroccan couple Grant Randall and Sophia, the second day of Eid was their day to dress up along with their sons Hunter, aged 4 and Saxon, who is 2 years old. “On the first day we spent time on the beach with our boys,” said Grant.

“They wanted to play in the sea and build sand castles. We thought it might be crowded on the second day as that is the day everyone usually goes out. So we took them on the first day of Eid, straight after prayers.”

They dressed up in traditional clothes and took photographs to send to family members back home. “It is kind of lonely when your family isn’t here,” he said.

“But we make the best of it as we can. We dressed up and took photos or rather we tried to because it is incredibly difficult to get the boys to pose. In the evening we will probably head out somewhere.”

Long drive

For Indian expats Shiyaz Iqbal and Hina, the second day was their chance to go on a long drive and spend time with friends. “On Day 1 we had lunch with my brother and his family,” said Shiyaz.

“On the second day, we headed to Abu Dhabi to spend time with my childhood friend. We have known each other since we were kids. We grew up together and every Eid, we try to spend at least one day together.”

From Abu Dhabi, the couples plan to head to Al Ain zoo along with other friends. “Our kids are all young and they love the zoo, so we will head there by evening,” said Hina.

“I think it is going to be crowded but we are planning to play it by ear. If it’s going to be too crowded, we will probably change plans and head to Jebel Hafeet. We are with friends, so it doesn’t really matter where we go, because we have fun as long as we are together.”

Filipino couple Hashim and Rayhanah Guinomla also decided to go on a long drive to Abu Dhabi along with family members who are visiting them. “My husband’s parents and his sister are here so we decided to check out some tourist destinations,” said Rayhanah.

“We have already covered Qasr Al Watan and we are heading to Louvre now.”

According to Rayhanah, this is the second year her in-laws are spending Ramadan and Eid in the UAE. “Over here, Ramadan and Eid are different,” she said.

“It is a beautiful, spiritual journey so we are glad to have them here during this holy month.”

The crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in the UAE on Thursday, April 20. The first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023 was Friday, April 21. Residents will get a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival.

