Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Meet the country's first babies to be born on festive occasion

Two lucky parents have been blessed with a baby girl each – one in Abu Dhabi, and another in Ajman

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 7:02 AM

Eid Al Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country, and they are twice as joyful for some blessed parents who are welcoming a newborn into their families today.

So far, it’s been a baby girl each for two lucky parents – one in Abu Dhabi, and another in Ajman.

A baby was born to a couple exactly as the clock struck 12 at a private hospital in the capital. The moment of pure magic at the stroke of midnight unfolded at Medeor Hospital in the heart of Abu Dhabi City.

Baby Gazal was born to Moroccan-Egyptian parents Touria Kadouri and Ahmed Moheb, at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on Friday, Eid Al Fitr.

Gazal, the second child of the family and weighing 2.86kg, was delivered by Dr (Prof) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and head of department, at Medeor Hospital. Both the mother and child are healthy and safe. The baby has brought joy and delight to not only her parents, but to the staff at the hospital and the entire family.

“We are overjoyed and feel blessed to have our baby on such a special day. This Eid Al Fitr will always hold a special place in our hearts because of this beautiful gift. All of us in our family are overwhelmed. We would like to thank Dr El-Sherbiny and the medical staff at Medeor Hospital for their support and care,” said Gazal’s father Moheb.

The hospital staff celebrated the occasion with nurses and doctors sharing sweets and congratulating the happy family. “We are always happy to be a part of such joyous moments in people’s lives. Delivering a baby is always a special event, and to do so on a day as significant as Eid Al Fitr is truly a blessing. We wish the best for the baby and the parents to have a healthy and happy life ahead,” said Dr El-Sherbiny.

Meanwhile, an Indian expat couple became parents for the first time at a hospital in Ajman. Baby girl weighing 3.36kg was born to Isra Abdul Muneem and Muzahir Hanif Mohammad Ali at 10 minutes past midnight in Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman.

“We have been waiting for the arrival of our baby since my wife got pregnant. This is our first child and although the due date was around the time of the end of holy Ramadan, we were not expecting our bundle of joy to be born on the day of Eid. This is truly a blessing of the Almighty and we are very thankful of the care and support given by the doctors and nurses at Thumbay University Hospital,” said Muzahir, the proud father of a baby girl born at 12.10am.

Dr Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer, centre of obstetrics and gynaecology, Thumbay University Hospital, noted: “We are happy to welcome a baby girl at our hospital during the first hours of Eid. Children are a blessing of God and their arrival on such an auspicious occasion doubles up the happiness. The baby is doing well, and we wish the parents and the child a healthy and happy life ahead.”

