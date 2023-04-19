Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai announces timings for parks, recreational activities

April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
The Dubai Municipality has announced the timings for parks and recreational facilities during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
Dubai Safari Park will operate between 10am and 6pm, while the mountain bike track in Mushrif National Park will be open from 6.30am to 6pm. Creek, Mamzar, Zabeel, Safa, and Mushrif National parks will be open between 8am and 11pm. The Quranic Park will operate from 8am to 10pm. Dubai Frame will welcome visitors from 9am to 9pm.
Dubai Municipality has designated three public and recreational facilities in Dubai that will host live entertainment activities and shows during Eid Al Fitr. Dubai Frame will host performances from 4pm to 6.30pm on the first and second days of Eid. The Dubai Safari Park will feature live shows in the African Village at 11am, the Explorer's Village at 12.30pm, the Asian Village at 2.30pm, and the main exit at 3.30pm.
The Children's City will also organise entertainment shows for children on the first, second, and third days of Eid between 4pm and 7.30pm.
All 10 Eid musallahs in the emirate have been cleaned ahead of the special prayers that will be offered on the first day of the festival. The Dubai Municipality distributed 45 waste storage facilities and additional waste baskets near mosques and Eid event venues to cover emergency cases and the most crowded areas.
The civic body has assigned about 2,250 cleaners, including 426 from the private sector; over 250 supervisory and monitoring employees; and 747 equipment and vehicles.
It also assigned a team of 73 workers to ensure the cleanliness of beaches. They will work around the clock in three shifts to clean 22km of public beaches. About 57 cleaners and five supervisors will cover a total of 2,300km of major highways.
The civic body has launched multiple campaigns to guarantee that food establishments comply with regulations for transporting, storing, preparing, and exhibiting food products and materials. Officials have inspected food establishments, hypermarkets, sweet shops, chocolate shops, and stores selling popular and Arabic sweets, following the increased demand for these items during Eid.
Dubai Municipality teams will continue to inspect sales outlets, consumer complexes and hypermarkets, the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market, and the Waterfront Market to ensure the safety of fresh food products.
Abattoirs will operate from 7am to 2pm during the Eid holidays. The municipality has conducted awareness campaigns to educate community members about the risks of slaughtering animals outside the designated abattoirs.
