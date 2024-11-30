UAE weather: Will it rain during National Day long weekend?

Photo: KT File

As residents gear up to welcome the long weekend for UAE National Day, what will our skies look like? With mild temperature during the daytime, and cool weather by night and early morning, outdoor destinations can be a popular choice to celebrate Eid Al Etihad.

However, those heading out will have to keep in mind that there is a probability of light rainfall from November 30 until December 3, and exercise appropriate caution if necessary. UAE authorities have also issued a set of guidelines for National Day to ensure safe and enjoyable celebrations during the final long weekend of the year.

During this period, the weather will be partly cloudy and low-cloud cover will increase over some areas, mainly over northern and eastern regions, along with coastal areas and islands. This may cause light rain to fall, according to a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology. Temperatures may drop as low as 9°C in the mountainous areas, and go up to 29°C in the internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE authorities announced holidays on December 2 and 3 for both government and private sector employees, making it a 4-day weekend for most residents and a 5-day weekend in Sharjah.

With fair weather conditions, residents can also make the most of reduced prices for staycations at beach properties and resorts, with rates starting as low as Dh480 per night on various booking websites. Residents and tourists alike can enjoy fireworks lighting up the sky amid mild temperatures, and fresh wind. Outdoor areas in UAE will also be filled with the national colours; flags will be raised everywhere, from malls and leisure spots to the beach and the desert.

The official ceremony, which will gather the country's Rulers and leaders, will be held in a "breathtaking" Al Ain venue. However, residents throughout the country can gather in different designated celebration zones to watch a live-stream of the show.

During nights and early mornings from November 30 to December 3, an increase in humidity can be expected. Fresh winds will blow, becoming strong at times, and from December 2, moderate to fresh winds will prevail.