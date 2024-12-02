UAE National Day: Police arrest camp owner, residents breaking celebration rules in Fujairah

Police in the emirate of Fujairah have arrested a camp owner and a number of celebrators who used party sprays to commemorate the UAE National Day.

The arrested celebrated "in an improper way", it added in an Instagram post.

On Sunday, Fujairah Police said that a number of reckless drivers have also been arrested in Al Faqit area.

Last month, the UAE's Ministry of Interior have outlined 14 rules for 53rd National Day celebrations.

According to these rules, celebrators are expected to avoid organising or participating in random marches and gatherings, adhere to all traffic regulations and follow instructions issued by police officers.