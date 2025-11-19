  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

The decision excluded entities, departments, and institutions working on a rotating shift, directly provide public services, or manage public service facilities

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 10:13 AM

Updated: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 10:29 AM

Top Stories

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai has announced a holiday for public sector employees on the occasion of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad, which will be celebrated nationwide on December 2.

Government employees in Dubai will have a break on December 1 and 2, Monday and Tuesday, which means that they will get a four-day holiday when combined with the weekend.

Recommended For You

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

 

A circular issued by Dubai Government Human Resources Department stated that the decision excluded entities, departments, and institutions working on a rotating shift, directly provide public services, or manage public service facilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It authorised these entities to set working hours for these categories based on their operational needs, ensuring continued work and regular and efficient service delivery during the holiday.

Earlier this week, the UAE has announced a 4-day break for government employees for the final public holiday of the year, marking the National Day celebrations, now known as Eid Al Etihad.

Longer break in Sharjah

In Sharjah, public sector employees will get a longer public holiday. Despite the fact that government employees will also have a break on Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2, the decision means that they will enjoy a five-day holiday as Friday since they enjoy a usual three-day weekend falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Private and pubic school students in the emirate will also enjoy a longer break for Eid Al Etihad this year due to the same reason, while those from other emirates will be getting a four-day break.

The UAE's Ministry of Education also announced that private and public schools will get a holiday on December 1 and 2, which corresponds to Monday and Tuesday. Official working hours will resume from Wednesday, December 3.