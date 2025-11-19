Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai has announced a holiday for public sector employees on the occasion of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad, which will be celebrated nationwide on December 2.

Government employees in Dubai will have a break on December 1 and 2, Monday and Tuesday, which means that they will get a four-day holiday when combined with the weekend.

A circular issued by Dubai Government Human Resources Department stated that the decision excluded entities, departments, and institutions working on a rotating shift, directly provide public services, or manage public service facilities.

It authorised these entities to set working hours for these categories based on their operational needs, ensuring continued work and regular and efficient service delivery during the holiday.

Earlier this week, the UAE has announced a 4-day break for government employees for the final public holiday of the year, marking the National Day celebrations, now known as Eid Al Etihad.

Longer break in Sharjah

In Sharjah, public sector employees will get a longer public holiday. Despite the fact that government employees will also have a break on Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2, the decision means that they will enjoy a five-day holiday as Friday since they enjoy a usual three-day weekend falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Private and pubic school students in the emirate will also enjoy a longer break for Eid Al Etihad this year due to the same reason, while those from other emirates will be getting a four-day break.

The UAE's Ministry of Education also announced that private and public schools will get a holiday on December 1 and 2, which corresponds to Monday and Tuesday. Official working hours will resume from Wednesday, December 3.