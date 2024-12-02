Two cakes after midnight: Meet UAE's first babies born on 53rd National Day

As UAE residents and citizens celebrated the 53rd national day, for some families it was an occasion that was doubly sweet. At the stroke of midnight, they welcomed a new addition to their family.

Baby boy Yousef, the third child of UAE nationals Talal Al Malagith and Khawla Mohamed Shukralla Abdulla, was born at exactly 12am, weighing 2.7 kg. “With our little one sharing this significant day with the nation, it adds a unique joy to our celebrations each year,” said Talal. “We will cherish this beautiful memory forever.”

Yousef

Dr Hala Elsayed, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, added, “Moments like these, where a new life arrives on a day so deeply cherished by the nation, remind us of the unique joy and privilege of our work. Witnessing the happiness and pride on the faces of families as they welcome their little ones into the world fills our hearts with immense gratitude.”

The UAE celebrated its 53rd national day — officially called Eid Al Etihad — on Monday, December 2, in commemoration of the formation of the country in 1971. Special programmes, fireworks, a four-day long weekend and free gifts marked the occasion.

Baby Shamma was born to Emirati parents Mohammed Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi and Noura Al Balushi at Burjeel Medical City, at 12.05 am, weighing 2.88 kg. The parents were overjoyed to meet their firstborn. “We chose the name Shamma for our first daughter because it holds special significance within the Emirati community,” said Mohammed. “It symbolises prestige, pride, and resilience, which are integral to our culture. We are thrilled that our baby arrived on this joyous occasion cherished by all Emiratis, a day celebrated throughout the country.”

Shamma

Two cakes

At Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, Pakistani parents Syed Zakir Ali and Afia Shafique, were “overjoyed” to welcome their baby daughter Shanzeh at 12.05am. “We have chosen the name Shanzeh which means princess,” said Syed. “This occasion gives us even more reason to celebrate, as we are now marking this special day with two cakes in honour of both our daughter’s birth and the UAE's National Day.”

Shanzeh

Dr Kasturi Mummigatti, Specialist and Clinical Lecturer at the Centre of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Thumbay University Hospital, said the team felt “truly privileged” to witness the occasion and that both baby and mother were doing fine.

A baby girl was born at Aster Hospital Al Qusais at 2.11am to Indian parents Bhushan and Nupur Tapke. “We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby girl on this special UAE National Day — a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family,” said Bhushan. “This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents.”

Bhushan and Nupur Tapke with their baby

At 5.15 am, Russian couple Daria Kulilk and Dmitrii Salvasser welcomed their as of yet unnamed baby girl. “We are overjoyed to welcome our baby girl on auspicious occasion of UAE National day, making this day unforgettable for our family,” said Dmitrii.