UAE National Day: Dubai Ruler orders release of over 2,000 prisoners

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 2,025 inmates from Dubai's correctional and penal institutions, of various nationalities.

The UAE has long marked Union Day by releasing inmates, demonstrating generosity and reflecting the nation's commitment to social harmony and a cohesive, inclusive society.

On Thursday, the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also ordered the release of 2,937 inmates from correctional institutions across the UAE. He has also pledged to cover the financial penalties incurred by the inmates as part of their sentences.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 225 inmates.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 129 inmates from the emirate’s penal and correctional institutions on the occasion of the UAE’s 54th Union Day.

The pardoned individuals, of various nationalities, were selected after demonstrating good conduct and meeting eligibility criteria, such as having served a significant portion of their sentence and not being involved in serious offences. This humanitarian gesture reflects the Ruler’s commitment to offering second chances and enabling reintegration into society, while bringing joy to families during the national celebrations.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 366 prisoners ahead of the UAE's Eid Al Etihad, the emirate's media office reported on Thursday, November 27.

Inmates who will be released are serving their sentences at the Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Institution and should meet the conditions for pardon, including requirements related to good conduct, behaviour, and completion of a certain portion of their sentence, in accordance with the eligibility guidelines.