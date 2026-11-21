Government employees in Ras Al Khaimah will get a five-day break for Eid Al Etihad 2026, as the emirate's Department of Human Resources announced this year's holiday.

Public sector employees will have December 2, 3 and 4 off to celebrate the national occasion. When combined with the weekend, this will translate into a five-day break.

Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Monday, December 7.