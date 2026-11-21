RAK govt employees to get 5-day break for Eid Al Etihad 2026
- PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Nov 2026, 3:14 PM
Government employees in Ras Al Khaimah will get a five-day break for Eid Al Etihad 2026, as the emirate's Department of Human Resources announced this year's holiday.
Public sector employees will have December 2, 3 and 4 off to celebrate the national occasion. When combined with the weekend, this will translate into a five-day break.
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