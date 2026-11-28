The UAE is hosting a series of celebratory events for workers at more than 40 locations across the country on December 2 and 3, to mark the occasion of UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, under the theme ‘Our Workers’ Happiness in Our Union’s Celebration’.

More than 30 companies and labour accommodation facilities are taking part in the celebrations, hosting a range of activities, competitions and prize draws for workers.

The celebrations will feature a variety of competitions, sports and entertainment activities, as well as valuable prizes and gifts, including a car to be awarded to one lucky participant.

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Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance at Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), said that these celebrations highlight the importance the country gives to workers. “These celebrations form part of the Ministry’s sustained efforts, in collaboration with its partners, to bring joy to workers through innovative initiatives that strengthen their social integration and encourage their participation in national celebrations and other special occasions."

“Workers are a key pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development and an integral part of its labour market," he added.

Mohre has invited private sector companies and labour accommodation facilities wishing to involve their workers in the celebrations to visit its website (mohre.gov.ae) and select events based on their geographical location to facilitate the coordination of their participation.

The events are organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Police; municipalities across the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, the Events Security Committee, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) are also involved in the events.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, noted that the Ministry takes every opportunity to engage with workers, promote a culture of cooperation and partnership, and enhance their wellbeing and quality of life. She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to organising social and humanitarian initiatives that reflect the UAE’s pioneering human-centric approach to labour market development.

The celebrations have received sponsorship from leading companies as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to supporting labour market initiatives. Sponsors include DAMAC and Sobha as Diamond Sponsors; the Insurance Pool, Emirates Petroleum Company, Electronic Documents Centre and Binghatti Group as Platinum Sponsors; Majid Al Futtaim Group, Sky Blue, NMDC Energy and Al Ansari Exchange as Gold Sponsors; and AW Rostamani Group and du as Silver Sponsors.