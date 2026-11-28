The Eid Al Etihad air show scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at Dubai’s Kite Beach has been postponed, Fursan Al Emarat said in an Instagram story.

The show was originally scheduled to run from 4.15pm to 5.15pm as part of Dubai’s celebrations for the UAE’s 55th National Day. The UAE’s national aerobatic team did not give a reason for the postponement or announce a new date.

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In the same update, the team listed two flypasts for Tuesday, December 1. The first is scheduled for 1.30pm over Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a flypast over Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai at 4pm.