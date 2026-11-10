55th Eid Al Etihad: UAE Residents can share memories, traditions on new digital platform

Residents are being invited to share their personal stories, memories and traditions through a new interactive digital platform launched as part of the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

The initiative, titled Our Celebration, Made Together, allows participants to create and personalise virtual homes inspired by traditional UAE architecture, adding voice messages, drawings, illustrations and meaningful keepsakes that reflect their connection to the country.

Announced on Tuesday, November 10, by the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team, the initiative aims to bring together the experiences of citizens and residents in a shared national celebration under this year's theme, Belonging in Unity.

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Families and friends can also participate together, contributing their own memories and personal touches to the virtual spaces to reflect what the UAE means to them. They can do so by going to build.eidaletihad.ae.

The digital experience draws inspiration from Eid Al Etihad workshops held across the seven emirates, which explored personal journeys, cultural traditions and memories shared by different communities.

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs for the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team, said the initiative reflects how individual experiences contribute to a shared sense of national belonging.

"Each of us has a story with the UAE, shaped by memories, experiences and traditions passed down through generations," he said. "While our stories may differ, we share common values that bring us together and strengthen our connection to the nation."

Alsubousi said this year's theme highlights how belonging begins within families and develops into a wider sense of loyalty and responsibility towards the country.

Through the initiative, organisers hope to encourage people from different backgrounds and generations to contribute to the national celebration, reflecting the UAE's diverse communities and their shared connection to the country.

Last year's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations were held under the theme "United", with residents invited to participate in community events and activities across all seven emirates. The official ceremony was held at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, with public screenings organised nationwide.

This year's "Belonging in Unity" theme continues the focus on community participation, inviting residents to share their personal stories and memories through a new digital experience.