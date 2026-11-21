Families in Abu Dhabi will have several neighbourhood celebrations to choose from this Eid Al Etihad, with outdoor entertainment, traditional performances, food trucks and markets planned across six locations in the emirate.

The celebrations, organised by Abu Dhabi City Municipality to mark the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, will bring music, heritage and family activities to communities from November 27 to December 3, giving residents plenty of opportunities to join the festivities ahead of and during the December 2 and 3 public holidays.

Public sector employees will enjoy a break from December 2 until December 4. Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Monday, December 7.

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For private sector employees, December 2 and 3 have been declared holidays, with work resuming on Friday, December 4. Those who take annual leave on that day can enjoy a five-day break, including the weekend.

Residents can visit the festivities between 5pm and 10.30pm, with events spread across Riyadh City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Rahba, Khalifa City, Al Shamkha and Al Falah City.

The first set of celebrations will run from November 27 to 29 in Riyadh City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Al Rahba. The festivities will then move to Khalifa City, Al Shamkha and Al Falah City from December 1 to 3.

What can visitors expect?

Visitors can expect a mix of live musical performances, entertainment shows and traditional heritage activities, alongside a market featuring products from local families.

There will also be dedicated play areas for children, food trucks and heritage zones, giving families different ways to spend the evening together.

The events will take place at the following locations:

November 27 to 29

Riyadh City – near Al Riyadh School Charter School

Mohammed Bin Zayed City – MBZ Square

Al Rahba – Al Rahba Square

December 1 to 3