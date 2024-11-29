Free data, fireworks, restrictions: Your complete guide to UAE National Day celebrations

Here's a recap of important advisories, timing changes, and major events that are happening across the country throughout the holiday
KT Photo: File / Shihab
Whether you're new to the UAE or you've been here before the seven emirates came together in 1971, it's always an exciting time to be in the country during National Day.
Most residents will enjoy a four-day weekend as the UAE paints the town red, green, black, and white. Many families are travelling but for those who are staying put, grand events, dazzling shows, and a whole lot of offers are lined up.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
To ensure public safety and security throughout the celebrations, UAE authorities have also put in a number of rules in place, with special teams deployed to strictly monitor compliance, especially with traffic regulations. With residents' convenience in mind, some public transport operations have also been adjusted.
All these promos, rules, and changes have been announced over the past few days — here's a recap:
The UAE Government has declared December 2 and 3 as paid holidays for employees in both private and public sectors. Most offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday — so if you have pending transactions, you may have to reschedule them.
For overstaying expats who wish to regularise their status, no visa amnesty services will be available at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai from November 30 until December 3.
If you're on a du mobile plan — whether postpaid or prepaid — you'll get free 53GB data.
Postpaid customers will automatically receive the freebie, which will be valid for seven days. Prepaid users, on the other hand, have to sign up for a Flexi Yearly Plan to get the free data, which will be valid for a year. (Click here for a step-by-step guide on redeeming the offer.)
Driving out across the emirate for the long weekend? Remember that you won't have to pay for public parking in Dubai on December 2 and 3, — unless you leave your vehicle at a multi-storey terminal. There are no charges on Sunday, November 3, too.
Revellers won't have to worry about public transport even if they end up celebrating until midnight because both the Dubai Metro and Tram will be running until 1am from November 30 to December 3. Check out the schedule here.
If you're planning a beach outing with your friends, take note that four public beaches in Dubai will be reserved for families from November 30 to December 3..
These beaches are:
In the Emirates, you don't have to wait for New Year's Eve to watch some mesmerising firework displays. Here's a list of places where you can catch these dazzling shows:
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Quwain
Every year, the UAE puts together one big ceremony with breathtaking shows that tell the story of the nation. Known as the official UAE National Day celebrations, this mega event brings together all the country's Rulers and leaders.
This year, it will be held in Al Ain, a city that's close to the hearts of many Emiratis.
While the venue is open to some members of the public, seats are limited.
At home (or wherever you are), you'll be able to catch a live-stream on www.eidaletihad.ae. It starts at 6.15pm on December 2.
If you wish to enjoy Emirati festivities on the ground, there are designated zones where you can watch the show on a big screen and celebrate with the UAE crowd:
Will you be hosting a party with family and friends? Or perhaps even hold some mini-programmes in your compound to get everybody into the UAE National Day mood? Feel free to do so but remember a number of rules that have to be followed.
If you're playing songs or singing chants, limit them to those officially related to Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Only wear scarves specifically designed for Eid Al Etihad, and raise only the UAE flag —those of other countries are not permitted.
More rules have been listed for vehicles, which are usually decked out in UAE colours at this time of the year. Avoid unauthorised engine modifications and do not place stickers, signs, or logos of any kind unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad. Check out the full guidelines here.
Looking for activities to keep youngsters busy during the break? Don't miss Sharjah's free entry offer for museums in the city.
All public museums in Sharjah city, Kalba, and Khor Fakkan will offer free entry on December 1 and 2.
Sharjah has been celebrating Eid Al Etihad since November 21 with cultural shows, fireworks, and several events. Check out the extravaganza here.
If you are driving in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, now is the time to settle your traffic fines as a 50-per-cent discount has been announced. (Read the full details for Ajman here, and Umm Al Quwain here.)
Trucks and heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering the main cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Zayed City on December 2 and 3.
ALSO READ: