Eid Al Etihad: Where to watch fireworks displays this UAE National Day

The UAE is gearing up to mark its 54th National Day, Eid Al Etihad, on Tuesday, December 2, with celebrations across the country, including live performances and flag-raising ceremonies. Among the many ways to honour the story of the nation’s founding in 1971 are fireworks displays set to light up the skies in several emirates.

From Eid celebrations to Eid Al Etihad and New Year’s Eve, fireworks in the UAE stand out for their scale and creativity, often surpassing similar displays around the world. They’re a spectacle residents rarely want to miss.

This Eid Al Etihad, select locations across the country will host dazzling shows. Here’s a roundup of spots you can visit over the coming days to catch the fireworks brightening the UAE’s night sky.

Dubai

On December 2, these locations in Dubai will arrange fireworks shows:

Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta at 8pm

Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR at 9pm

Global Village will host dazzling displays of fireworks and synchronised drone shows all weekend at 9pm from December 1 to 3

Abu Dhabi

In the Capital, Yas Bay Waterfront has arranged a two-day celebration of the event. On December 1 and 2, residents will get a chance to enjoy live shows and performances that celebrate the nation's traditions and talents. Each evening ends with a fireworks display at 9pm, lighting up Yas Bay’s skyline.

From December 1 to 3, Sheikh Zayed Festival will entertain visitors with a variety of national and artistic events, including fireworks, laser and drone shows, traditional performances, and musical concerts.

The Mother of the Nation Festival in Al Ain has also unveiled 5-day festivities to celebrate Eid Al Etihad from November 28 to December 2, including laser shows, fireworks and live entertainment.

Sharjah

Sharjah is set to host a wide array of festivities to commemorate the occasion A packed schedule of events will run from November 19 to December 2, 2025 across various historical and tourist landmarks. In Kalba, the celebrations already started on November 22 and they will feature an annual operetta and fireworks.