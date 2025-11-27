UAE National Day: 40% traffic fine discount announced in Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain has announced a 40 per cent discount on traffic fines. Motorists can avail of the reduced fee between December 1, 2025, and January 9, 2026.

The discounted fine applies to violations committed before December 1, 2025, but it does not include serious traffic violations, the emirate's police authority clarified.

Similar steps are expected in other emirates over the coming days. The UAE will be celebrating its 54th National Day on Tuesday, December 2. A two-day holiday was announced for public and private sector employees on the occasion. Work will be resumbed on Wednesday, December 3.