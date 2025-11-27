  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.4°C

UAE National Day: 40% traffic fine discount announced in Umm Al Quwain

The discounted fine does not include serious traffic violations, the emirate's police authority clarified

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 12:46 PM

Updated: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 1:15 PM

Top Stories

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

KT+150 Summit kicks off with Elevator Pitch competition, networking, performances

KT+150 Summit kicks off with Elevator Pitch competition, networking, performances

Watch: Dubai residents spot Leonid meteor shower in the sky

Watch: Dubai residents spot Leonid meteor shower in the sky

Umm Al Quwain has announced a 40 per cent discount on traffic fines. Motorists can avail of the reduced fee between December 1, 2025, and January 9, 2026.

The discounted fine applies to violations committed before December 1, 2025, but it does not include serious traffic violations, the emirate's police authority clarified.

Recommended For You

Dubai gets new 200,000 sqft South Bay Mall with lagoon views, food hall, gym and more

Dubai gets new 200,000 sqft South Bay Mall with lagoon views, food hall, gym and more

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

Eton Solutions wins ‘Innovative Use Of AI’ Award for EtonAI at WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025

Eton Solutions wins ‘Innovative Use Of AI’ Award for EtonAI at WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

Abu Dhabi T10: Rutherford revels in splendid performance for Stallions

Abu Dhabi T10: Rutherford revels in splendid performance for Stallions

 

Similar steps are expected in other emirates over the coming days. The UAE will be celebrating its 54th National Day on Tuesday, December 2. A two-day holiday was announced for public and private sector employees on the occasion. Work will be resumbed on Wednesday, December 3.