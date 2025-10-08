Eid Al Etihad: Dos and don'ts of using logo for UAE National Day celebrations

Every year, the nation unites for two days to celebrate the founding of the UAE, the historic unification of all seven emirates that shaped the country as we know it today.

To mark Eid Al Etihad this year, authorities have unveiled a new logo designed to bring consistency to all related celebrations. The design draws inspiration from early street signs, serving as a tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s visionary leadership.

Alongside the launch, detailed guidelines have been issued for its proper use. The logo is available in three versions: a primary version (without a frame), a framed version, and a negative version. Here’s what you need to know before using it:

Guidelines

Here are the guidelines to abide by if using the logo:

1. Typeface:

Here are the typefaces that must be used for the Eid Al Etihad

Primary English: Vinyl

Secondary English: Trade Gothic Next

Primary Arabic: Athelas Arabic Variable

Secondary Arabic: Source Arabic Sans

2. Colour scheme:

The colour scheme is built around three main palettes:

The Flag Palette, inspired by the UAE flag and how its colours respond to light.

The Heritage Palette, reflecting the essence of our culture through neutral tones.

The Seven Emirates Palette, where each emirate is represented by a defining keyword and a colour palette that reflects its unique identity.

Take a look at the different colour palettes below:

3. Dynamic logo extensions:

Logo frames have been extended in some cases to ensure it is dynamic and flexible. This is to help it accomodate things like illustrations, images and the year. Here's what that would look like:

4. Co-branding

The authority has also created lock-ups for co-branding which will help maintain visual balance, clear spacing, and brand integrity.

5. Minimum size:

The authority has recommended a minimum size for each type of logo to ensure it remains legible.

Don'ts for logo usage

Don’t stretch or distort the logo

Don’t rotate the logo

Don’t substitute typefaces within the logo

Don’t use the logo as a decorative graphic or background pattern

Don’t translate the logo into other languages

Don’t use unapproved logo lockups

Don’t place the logo inside unapproved shapes or containers

Don’t combine the logo with other logos

Don’t add drop shadows or effects

Don’t resize individual elements of the logo

Don’t recolour the logo arbitrarily

Don’t place the logo on low-contrast or cluttered backgrounds