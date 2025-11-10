Dubai's Global Village announces National Day fireworks, drone shows

As UAE gears up to celebrate its 54th Eid Al Etihad, Dubai's Global Village has revealed its line-up of celebrations, from UAE flag colours in the sky, to different cultural products.

The celebration will be held from November 27 to December 3, under the theme 'United', with the popular destination paying tribute to the nation's heritage through a calendar of events lasting over a week.

Here's a look at everything you can expect at Global Village this National Day: