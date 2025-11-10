Dubai's Global Village announces National Day fireworks, drone shows

During Eid Al Etihad celebrations, visitors can also enjoy performances by Khaleeji artists, traditional Yola shows, Emirati handcrafted goods, and delicacies that represent UAE's culinary heritage
As UAE gears up to celebrate its 54th Eid Al Etihad, Dubai's Global Village has revealed its line-up of celebrations, from UAE flag colours in the sky, to different cultural products.
The celebration will be held from November 27 to December 3, under the theme 'United', with the popular destination paying tribute to the nation's heritage through a calendar of events lasting over a week.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here's a look at everything you can expect at Global Village this National Day:
Fireworks display in UAE flag colours: December 1 to 3 at 9pm
UAE-themed drone shows on December 1 and 2
Theatrical dance operetta titled 'From the Desert to the Stars' performed twice daily from December 1 to 3.
Traditional Yola and Harbiya shows throughout the park and the main stage
Performance of Khaleeji artist Khalid Mohammed on December 1 at 9pm
Ten impressive cultural installations representing Emirati traditions across the park
Wide selection of Emirati and Union Day products at the Emirates Pavilion, the 971 Community Pavilion, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion.
Authentic Emirati handcrafts goods and cultural displays at Heritage Village
Traditional Emirati delicacies such as Luqaimat, Ragag bread, and other dishes that celebrate UAE’s culinary heritage.
Iconic Eid Al Etihad decorations on gates, landmarks and streets