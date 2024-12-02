Dubai: 53% discount on 7 rides as e-hailing app Bolt launches in UAE on National Day

Dubai residents and tourists can get a 53 per cent discount on seven rides as e-hailing platform Bolt launched in the UAE on Monday, December 2. The platform launched on the day the country marks its Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day), with the discount commemorating the 53rd anniversary of its founding.

Those downloading the app can avail of the discount till December 15, with a maximum Dh35 off per ride.

Bolt is an international ride-hailing platform that has presence in over 600 cities across 50 countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Initially, users in Dubai will have access to standard rides, XL for bigger groups and premium services. Taxi services will be added in the next phase, but a timeline has not been specified. Consumers can book rides, track their drivers, and make payments via the app.

The platform has partnered with the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) for its UAE launch. The partnership will help the DTC tap a larger share of the Dh6-billion taxi and e-hailing sector in Dubai.

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said: “The initial fleet will consist of limousines listed by reputed fleet partners on the Bolt platform, including DTC vehicles. The next phase of expansion will include the introduction of taxi services on the app. The vision is to ultimately explore the potential of expanding to other emirates and across varied verticals which include delivery services, e-scooters and car rentals in the near future.”

The Dubai government plans to have 80 per cent of taxi trips booked via e-hailing apps over the next few years. Bolt’s arrival adds a “valuable choice” for the Dubai community, with a “cross-functional mobility that integrates cars, taxis, micro mobility solutions, and more”.

Shared mobility

According to the company, Bolt aims to help people give up privately-owned vehicles and start using shared mobility more. While the option is not currently available in Dubai, it could be explored later.

Dubai recorded a 10 per cent increase in registered vehicles over the past two years, compared to the global average of 2-4 per cent.

As the DTC-Bolt partnership was announced in October, Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt, had said: “There are over 3.5 million cars registered and operating on the UAE’s roads which can cause increased travel time, congestion, accidents, and pollution. This long-term strategic partnership with the DTC will create a new shared mobility platform in Dubai, reducing the need to use a private car which will have a positive impact on the emirate and the people living here.”

Eduard Suchánek, the company's regional manager Middle East and North Africa, said the launch marks a milestone for the company as it expands across the Middle East. The company has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2017 and launched in Egypt earlier this year. "We are thrilled to bring in our innovative customer-centric approach to the region with transparent pricing, reduced wait times, and a high level of app safety features. Bolt's mission to help build cities for people, not cars, is at the centre of everything we do. For decades, cities have been built for cars, not people, leading to unsustainable traffic, pollution and creating more parking spaces instead of parks." All drivers undergo "rigorous" background checks and training, according to the company. Additionally, the app incorporates safety features like in-app emergency assistance, trip anomaly detection, trip sharing, driver/rider unmatching, speech to text and incident reporting, among others.