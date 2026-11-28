As the UAE prepares to celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad, residents looking to stay connected with family and friends over the holiday can take advantage of a special mobile data offer from telecom operator du.

The telecom provider is offering an additional 55GB of data to customers signing up for its yearly plans as part of its Eid Al Etihad promotion. The offer also includes a 50 per cent discount on yearly packages, with plans starting at Dh24.50 every four weeks.

Customers can choose from three packages, depending on their data and calling needs. Here's the list:

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Lite: Includes 2GB of data, 30 flexi minutes and unlimited calls to one du number. The yearly plan is available at Dh24.50 every four weeks, after a 50 per cent discount.

Everyday Essential: Offers 6GB of data, 30 flexi minutes, free internet calling and unlimited calls to one du number. The discounted yearly plan costs Dh49.50 every four weeks.

Ultimate: Comes with 15GB of data, 120 flexi minutes and free internet calling. The yearly plan is priced at Dh99.50 every four weeks after the 50 per cent discount.

Last year's Eid Al Etihad offer

This is not the first time du has marked the UAE's National Day celebrations with a data giveaway. For the 54th Eid Al Etihad in 2025, the telecom operator offered 54GB of free local 5G data to all its postpaid customers, starting December 1.

Prepaid customers who subscribed to or switched to the Flexi Yearly plan were also eligible for the 54GB data bonus, alongside a 50 per cent discount on the yearly plan fee.

The operator also rolled out other promotions last year, including discounts on its Emirati Family Plan and special roaming packages.