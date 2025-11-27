Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah to host Eid Al Etihad parades on November 28

Police authorities in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah will host Eid Al Etihad parades on Friday, November 28, they announced on Thursday ahead of nationwide festivities to celebrate UAE 54th National Day.

To alert the public, Ajman Police said the parade will take place on Corniche Road at 4pm and it will include military units. It advised motorists to use alternative routes.

The Corniche Road will be closed for this purpose, the authority clarified. Here's a map that shows how the parade will move and the alternative streets drivers can take:

In Ras Al Khaimah, the parade is set to take place on Al Qawasim Corniche, therefore the main road leading to the corniche willl be closed. It will start at 8.30am and last until 10am, the police said while guiding motorists on alternative routes to use. The parade in the emirate will also include some military units.

Take a look: