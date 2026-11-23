A fleet of 5,000 drones will form patterns in the skies over Al Wathba as Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival marks the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad. Fireworks set to music will light up the festival every night from December 1 to 5, and one visitor will have the chance to win a car in a special draw on December 2.

The five-day programme will also bring together more than 960 performers and participants for its main show, ‘The Union Spectacle’. The production will unfold in five segments, combining Emirati heritage and international performing arts with laser displays, lighting and the UAE Fountain. The performances will tell the story of the Union and celebrate the country’s cultural diversity.

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Horses and camels lead a heritage procession

Ten horses decorated in the colors of the UAE flag and 15 camels will take part in the ‘Union Caravan’, a procession that recreates a traditional Emirati family caravan.

The procession will give visitors a glimpse of the role horses and camels played in traditional Emirati life. Families can also watch the ‘Union Lantern Parade’, take part in children's activities, and pick up UAE flags and national scarves during the celebrations.

Traditional music and cultural performances will take place across the festival’s national and international pavilions. The national pavilions will also showcase Emirati heritage, the country’s development achievements and community initiatives.

What can visitors win?

The festival will hold daily draws throughout the five days, with prizes including smartphones and other electronics, airline tickets, hotel stays, shopping vouchers, VIP packages and gaming cards.

The car giveaway on December 2 will be part of hundreds of draws and giveaways planned for the celebrations. Visitors will also find discounts on selected products during the five-day program.