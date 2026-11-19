Look up, UAE! The skies are set to dazzle with fireworks and drone shows as the country marks its 55th National Day. Parades and traditional performances celebrating Emirati values of excellence and unity will also take place across the country, marking the historic unification of the emirates on December 2, 1971.

As the UAE marks 2026 as the Year of the Family, following directives from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this year's Eid Al Etihad celebrations will place a special focus on family bonds and the idea of the UAE community as one big "Family of Families", as organisers have described it.

From fireworks lighting up the night sky to military parades and traditional performances, here's a look at the festivities announced so far to mark the national occasion:

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Fursan Al Emarat show

This National Day, UAE Air Force's elite aerobatic team, Fursan Al Emarat, will take over the coastline for an extraordinary air show at Dubai's Kite Beach. The air show will take place on November 29 and is set to highlight UAE's aviation excellence.

Featuring seven UAE Air Force jets, expert pilots are set to perform high-precision formations and breathtaking manoeuvres, painting the sky in a fitting tribute to the spirit of the nation.

Fireworks at SZF

Sheikh Zayed Festival will celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a three-day programme at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, running from December 1 to 3 under the theme "A Story of 55".

Fireworks will launch every night at 10pm, with five-minute displays set to music, lighting and the Emirates Fountain.

The Union Caravan parade will run twice daily at 5pm and 7.30pm, featuring 10 flag-decorated horses, 15 camels and 13 international performance groups circling the fountain, with flags distributed to visitors along the route.

Drone shows at Global Village

Dubai's Global Village is known for hosting large-scale celebrations for the UAE's National Day every year. On December 2 and 3, 2026, the family venue will witness spectacular drone shows to mark the event. The shows will start at 8pm on both days.

Besides this, visitors can indulge in Emirati performances, shopping experiences, flavours.

So far, Global Village has not revealed fireworks shows for UAE National Day 2026. However, it announced on Wednesday, November 18, that it will resume hosting dazzling fireworks shows starting November 20, following a halt due to the regional conflict.

15-day celebration in Sharjah

The National Day celebrations in Sharjah have already started and will continue until December 3.

The emirate has recently announced a packed programme of events to mark the cherished occasion at several locations including Kshisha Park, Al Nouf Park, Al Suyoh Family Park, Sharjah National Park, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Wadi Al Helo, Al Hamriyah, Al Bataeh, Mleiha, Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Al Kharous Suburb and Dibba Al Hisn.

Sharjah City

Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniya will host the main Eid Al Etihad event. The programme will feature the Emirati Family Village, Children's Oasis, Zakhirna Majlis, the Union Tree titled 'A Nation's Story', government entity pavilions, a cycling parade, a horse show, a Youth and Entrepreneurs Village, and interactive artificial intelligence and virtual reality experiences.

Al Suyoh Family Park and Al Nouf 1 Park will host family-oriented and heritage activities from November 19 to December 3. These will include the Emirati Family Village, Children's Oasis, Youth Village, Ahlana Market in Al Suyoh, interactive programmes, traditional folk performances and projects by productive families at Al Nouf 1.

Meanwhile, Sharjah National Park and Al Layyah Canal will host national celebrations and activities from November 28 to December 3, alongside competitions and family activities.

The Heritage Village in Khor Al Hamriyah will host celebrations from November 26 to 28, with a programme featuring traditional folk songs, school performances, national competitions, interactive workshops, traditional Emirati food and a classic car exhibition.

Central Region

Celebrations will begin in Al Madam on November 20 and 21 at Falaj Fort. The programme will include performances by schools and government entities, a military band and a poetry evening, alongside a heritage area, national theatre, 'Memory of the Nation' section, sustainability corner, 'Modern Emirates' exhibition and an Eid Al Etihad parade.

Mleiha will host community, cultural and heritage activities on November 26 and 27 at its Heritage Village, bringing residents together to celebrate the values of the Union.

Al Bataeh will hold its celebrations on November 26 and 27 at Al Bataeh Public Park, alongside activities for neighbourhood residents at Al Barair and Bin Rashid parks.

Meanwhile, Al Dhaid will celebrate on November 28 at Al Dhaid Fort with a programme featuring a national parade, patriotic songs, participation from productive families and government entities, workshops, national activities and heritage competitions.

East Coast

Kalba will welcome visitors to its Eid Al Etihad celebrations from November 20 to 22. The programme will feature various pavilions, a national operetta, stage performances, folk bands and morning workshops. A maritime parade will also take place on November 22.

Wadi Al Helo will hold its celebrations on November 21 at the Heritage Village, opening with a national operetta, school and poetry performances, and traditional folk shows.

A maritime parade will take place on November 22, bringing together residents in a celebration expressing their love for the UAE.

Al Kharous suburb will kick off its celebrations on November 27 and 28 at Al Kharous Park, featuring a national parade and cultural and heritage activities.

Khor Fakkan will host celebrations on November 26 and 27 at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, featuring the 'Pride of the Nation' operetta and the Al Mazyoud military band, alongside traditional folk performances, productive families and an exhibition showcasing the work of People of Determination.

Dibba Al Hisn will mark Eid Al Etihad on November 27 and 28 at the city's flagpole with a national parade and heritage performances.

The celebrations will also include musical and patriotic evenings featuring artists Nawal and Abdullah Al Mustarih on November 28 at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre.