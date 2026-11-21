Schools across the UAE are being invited to share their Eid Al Etihad celebrations as part of a nationwide competition marking the country's 55th National Day, with participating schools getting the chance to win prizes.

The 55th Eid Al Etihad School Competition, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and supported by The Climate Tribe, is open to all public and private schools across the country, from kindergarten to Cycle 3.

Under the theme 'Seven Emirates, One Celebration', the competition encourages schools to showcase how they mark the occasion, highlighting Emirati identity, cultural traditions and community involvement.

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How can schools participate?

Schools can enter by capturing their Eid Al Etihad celebrations in photographs and submitting their entries through the competition's official website.

They are encouraged to review the competition guidelines and participation requirements before registering and uploading their submissions.

The deadline for entries is November 27, 2026. Each school or campus can submit one entry. The competition announcement did not specify what the prizes would be or how much the winning schools could receive.

What are the evaluation criteria?

Entries will be assessed across four areas:

National identity and cultural expression

Sustainable expression and execution

Community participation and engagement

Celebratory experience and impact

The competition aims to bring schools from all seven emirates together through their National Day celebrations, while recognising efforts to preserve the country's heritage and encourage sustainable, community-focused activities.

Dubai private schools to get 5-day break

With educational institutions preparing for the National Day celebrations, students in Dubai will also have a few days off during the occasion, following the announcement of the Eid Al Etihad holiday break for private schools.

These institutions are set to be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. Classes and normal operations will resume on Monday, December 7, as per the KHDA.

Meanwhile, Dubai's early childhood centres will be closed from Wednesday, December 2, to Thursday, December 3.

The National Day break — the last public holiday of 2026 — will give students across the emirate a chance to enjoy a five-day long weekend, with their usual weekend combined.