UAE National Day: 50% discount on ticket prices at Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park announced their plan for the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration, which will run from November 29 until December 2.

The family destination announced a 50 per cent discount on entry tickets for residents, reducing prices to Dh25. Visitors can take part in a series of activities inspired by the UAE’s journey of togetherness and the park’s vibrant ecosystem.

During the celebration themed 'United in Nature', visitors can also enjoy a special reduced rate on the Safari Bundle ticket, a park access ticket that includes the Explorer Safari Tour and shuttle train access, available for Dh100.

The celebrations will transform the park into an interactive storytelling journey symbolising the UAE’s seven emirates uniting as one, just as Dubai Safari Park brings together diverse animals and cultures under one roof.

The journey will unfold across four key zones:

Heritage and nationhood: Guests can immerse themselves in Emirati traditions with Ayyalah performances, henna art, and freshly made luqaimat served at a branded majlis kiosk themed “Flavours of the Union.” The open-front counter and Arabic coffee service are set to create a lively F&B hub filled with local aromas and culture.

Nature & wildlife: Next, explore ranger story pods, animal encounters, and conservation corners to learn about the park’s mission to protect biodiversity and live in harmony with nature.

Family play & creation: Families can also enjoy creative crafts, face painting featuring UAE and animal designs, and themed photobooths. Kids can earn a special Eid Al Etihad Junior Ranger License through interactive challenges and fun quizzes.

Reflection & pledge: The journey concludes at the “Voices of the Union” storytelling pods and the “United for Wildlife” pledge wall, inspiring visitors to take meaningful action for nature. Storytelling pod features characters from different eras, a pearl diver, a 1971 citizen, and today’s modern ranger, guiding guests through the UAE’s journey from past to present.

Visitors can also capture memories at the '54 & The Seven Emirates' photo spot, a shareable centrepiece linking Dubai Safari Park’s story with the nation’s heritage.

In addition to the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, visitors can still discover the park’s two thrilling safari experiences and favourite animal encounters, including lemurs, rhinos, exotic birds, and more.

Celebrate Eid Al Etihad at Dubai Safari Park with a special limited-time offer running from 29 November until 2 December. Enjoy four days of the limited-time discount alongside the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which unite wildlife, nature, and family fun under one roof.