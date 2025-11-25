UAE National Day: 11 activities banned during Eid Al Etihad celebrations

The UAE is gearing to celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad, with residents set to enjoy a long weekend with a four-day paid holiday across the Emirates.

As the nation finalises plans for National Day activities and families prepare for their own celebrations, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued guidelines to ensure the holiday is both safe and enjoyable. Authorities stressed that public celebrations should not compromise road safety or disrupt public order.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents are encouraged to express national pride in safe and approved ways, including:

Using official Eid Al Etihad stickers on vehicles.

Raising the UAE flag to mark the occasion.

However, the authority laid out number of restrictions and warned residents against activities that could endanger lives or disrupt traffic, including:

Participating in parades or forming random, unauthorised gatherings

Obstructing traffic or blocking public roads

Stunt driving

Leaning or hanging out of windows or sunroofs

Overloading vehicles

Covering windows or concealing license plates

Making unauthorised modifications or creating excessive noise

Wearing scarves not related to Eid Al Etihad occasion

Raising any flag other than the UAE flag

Using spray paint on vehicles

Playing loud music, except Eid Al Etihad-related music

Authorities stressed that non-compliant vehicles will face strict consequences, including impoundment and fines.

Hoisting the UAE flag on National Day

Although residents are encouraged to be part of the celebrations, they must adhere to all traffic and safety rules. Hoisting the UAE flag is one of the most meaningful ways residents show their patriotism during Eid Al Etihad, but it must be done correctly and respectfully.

Authorities have outlined 15 rules on how the UAE flag must be displayed, from using the proper colours and proportions to ensuring it is clean, well-maintained, and never placed in a way that disrespects the nation’s symbol.