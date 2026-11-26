With less than a week left before Eid Al Etihad in the UAE, police departments across the country have released guidelines to be followed — particularly by motorists — to ensure a safe and responsible celebration for all.

Most government entities, private companies and schools have declared a two-to-three day holiday for National Day, either connecting with or nearing the weekend. This means that next week, roads across the country will be full of people celebrating the country's 55th Union Day.

While the occasion is a happy one, police have warned the public that failing to follow the rules can endanger lives as well as the overall appearance of the cities in which they live.

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Here are some of the guidelines to follow next week:

Follow traffic rules and police officers' instructions, so as to not endanger the lives of other drivers and pedestrians.

Do not lean out of vehicle windows or sunroofs, sit or stand on the vehicle.

Do not use spray cans or any other spray tools during the celebrations.

Do not litter.

Pay attention to the road while driving, do not be distracted.

Motorcades and spontaneous vehicle gatherings must not be organised.

Do not obstruct traffic or block the roads.

Do not obscure vehicle number plates or change their colours.

Avoid playing loud music that disturbs others.

The UAE flag, stickers, symbols and scarves must be used in the appropriate way; placing unauthorised stickers on vehicles is prohibited.

Do not perform stunts or actions that endanger others.

Do not cover vehicle windows with stickers or decorations that obstruct the driver's view while driving.

Abu Dhabi Police have warned the public that traffic patrols and smart systems will be deployed to monitor behaviour during this time, and legal action will be taken against those who violate the rules. Vehicles may even be impounded if the user is non-compliant.

UAE National Day holidays

UAE's Federal Authority of Human Resources and other emirates' human resource departments have announced 3-day holidays for public sector employees for Eid Al Etihad, from December 2 to December 4. Combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, workers get a total of five days off for the occasion. Some private sector companies have followed in the same vein, while some have given employees two days off on December 2 and 3.

Eid Al Etihad celebrations across the country are characterised by colourful decorations, usually in the hues of the national flag, traditional Emirati music and food, and a prevailing sense of pride in the nation, whether one is a citizen or an expat.

While police departments across emirates are prepared to deal with the crowds, they stress that residents must celebrate responsibilty.