Eid Al Etihad 2025: Sharjah announces music show, heritage market to kick off celebrations

Sharjah is set to host a wide array of festivities to commemorate the 54th Eid Al Etihad (Union Day), celebrating the UAE’s remarkable journey of unity and progress. A packed schedule of events will run from November 19 to December 2, 2025 across various historical and tourist landmarks.

The main celebrations will be centred at four key locations, with the official opening set at Al Siyouh Family Park on Wednesday (November 19), starting at 5pm, with festivities continuing until December 2.

Kshisha Park and Sharjah National Park will also host daily activities from November 19 to December 2, including traditional performances, youth panels, and children’s shows.

For the first time, Al Layyah Canal will join the celebration venues from November 28 to December 2, featuring national performances and family business displays.

As a highlight of the celebrations, the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre will host a spectacular musical evening on November 29, featuring Emirati superstars Hussain Al Jassmi and Fouad Abdelwahad in a night filled with patriotic emotion and musical brilliance.

In Al Batayeh, from November 27 to 29, parades and folk performances will take place, with a “Union Bus” distributing gifts. Al Dhaid will host a grand parade and heritage market from November 26 to 30. Meanwhile, Al Hamriyah’s Heritage Village will be alive with traditional songs and classic car exhibitions from November 20 to 22.

Kalba’s celebrations, starting November 22, will feature an annual operetta and fireworks. On November 23, Wadi Al Helo’s heritage village will host poetry recitals and student performances.

Khorfakkan will present the operetta “Pulse of the Nation” on November 21, while Dibba Al Hisn will hold a national parade with fireworks on November 22.

Further events are planned in Al Khrous Suburb with parades on November 28, and in Al Madam from November 22 to 23 with cultural discussions and video screenings.

Mleiha’s heritage village will offer a desert ambiance with military bands and folk dances on November 20 and 21. Finally, Mughaider Suburb will host a bicycle parade and traditional performances at Al Rifa’a Park from November 21 to 22.

The 54th Eid Al Etihad (Union Day) celebrations in Sharjah promise to be a memorable occasion, reinforcing the values of unity, loyalty, and national pride that form the bedrock of the UAE.

The events are designed to bring joy to citizens and residents alike, fostering a strong sense of community and collective achievement.