Foiled coup in 1972, last emirate to join UAE: 10 things you didn't know about Union

December 2, 1971, stands as a defining moment in the history of the Gulf region, marking the formal announcement of the United Arab Emirates as a unified nation. On this day, the emirates came together to establish a new federal state, laying the foundation for one of the region’s most remarkable success stories.

Beyond the fireworks, drone displays, and public holidays that celebrate UAE National Day—now officially known as Eid Al Etihad—many aspects of this historic event remain little known to residents. What did the country look like before the Union, and what motivated the Founding Fathers to unite the emirates? These questions, among others, continue to spark curiosity among those who call this land home. Here are some insights:

1. Before the UAE

Prior to the formation of the UAE, the Emirates were called the Trucial States; an assembly of independent Sheikhdoms that formed a close bond with the British Government by signing a treaty in 1892.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Trucial States were not officially absorbed into the British Empire, but they became a British Protectorate. This meant the British would defend them from all aggression, be it land or sea. In return, the Trucial States weren't allowed to sell any land to another country without Britain's permission. The British protectorate treaty expired on December 1, 1971.

2. Why a Union?

Upon assuming power as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on August 6, 1966, the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, moved quickly to strengthen the bonds with what is known as the Trucial Coast emirates. The Union was envisioned as a foundation for broader Arab unity and as a means to safeguard the coastline and its anticipated oil resources from the ambitions of more powerful neighbouring states.

The first step towards the union was taken in February 1968, through the unification meeting between the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, held in the Al Samha area located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

From February 25 to 27, the rulers of the Trucial States met in Dubai at the invitation of the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and an agreement was reached to establish the United Arab Emirates.

3. Nine emirates

Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid invited the rulers of the other five Trucial Emirate emirates, as well as Bahrain and Qatar, to participate in negotiations to form the union.

Originally, the plan was for the UAE to consist of nine emirates — the present seven plus Bahrain and Qatar. Due to political complications and island disputes, both Bahrain and Qatar eventually withdrew.

4. Last emirate to join

Following negotiations, six emirates agreed to establish the new country called the United Arab Emirates, comprising Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain. Ras Al Khaimah eventually joined the federation on February 10, 1972. The historic meeting in 1971 when the Founding Fathers (Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and other rulers) signed the Declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution — and officially named the country the “United Arab Emirates.”

5. Union Pledge Day, Flag Day

Before announcing the formation of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971, a historic meeting took place on July 18 of the same year, when the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution, and officially named the country the “United Arab Emirates". This day in history is known as Union Pledge Day.

Though not observed as a public holiday, Union Pledge Day serves as an important reminder of the foundational step that set the stage for the federation’s formation. It reflects the spirit of unity and collective resolve that would culminate just months later in the establishment of the UAE.

In the same spirit of national pride, the country also marks Flag Day on November 3—another non-public holiday that commemorates the accession of its second president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and symbolises loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

6. Foiled coup in Sharjah

Just two months after the establishment of the Union, a coup attempt took place in Sharjah. The incident is mentioned in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's book "Qissati".

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi was the ruler of Sharjah since 1965 and participated in the meetings that resulted in establishing the Union. He signed the temporary constitution on December 2, 1971, and made Sharjah a part of the UAE.

In the 31st chapter of Sheikh Mohammed's book, the Dubai Ruler recounts how he acted quickly to thwart the attempt after Sheikh Zayed talked to him in a very serious tone, saying, "Mohammed, end this quickly".

The coup leader was Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the former ruler of Sharjah, who was known for his nationalist orientation.

7. Occupied islands

On November 30, 1971, which is just two days before the formation of the Union, Iran seized the islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

The UAE still considers the Iranian presence on those islands an illegal occupation.

8. Melody, then lyrics

The UAE's famous national anthem, Ishy Bilady ("Long Live my Nation" in English), was just a patriotic rhythm at the beginning without any lyrics. It was in 1986 when Education Minister Humaid Al Tayer asked Dr Arif Al Shaikh, who was the head of the examinations department in the ministry, to compose an anthem that matches the ready-made melody of the national anthem. He was asked to write the unforgettable lyrics in just three days. The challenge was big, but he did it, and the anthem was then recorded on Radio Dubai.

9. 4,000 riyals

An Emirati teenager called Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah, who was just 19 years old in 1971, designed the UAE flag, beating more than 1,000 entries that were submitted for a competition to design the country's flag. He received 4,000 riyals as prize money (the UAE dirham was not yet introduced at the time).

10. First flag hoisting

It was also on December 2, 1971, when the UAE flag was hoisted for the very first time in a ceremony which Sheikh Zayed attended. Two flags were raised on the day to mark the formation of the nation – one at Union House in Dubai, the other in Abu Dhabi.