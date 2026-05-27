Eid Al Adha in UAE: Families wake before dawn for prayers, reunions and festive gatherings

Eid Al Adha began on an early, quiet and deeply communal note across the UAE, with residents waking before dawn for prayers and family gatherings.

Mosques across the country saw worshippers arrive in the pre-sunrise hours, marking the start of a day filled with gratitude and celebration.

For many families, the morning set the tone for a day shaped by movement between homes, cities and even countries, as loved ones reunited over meals and shared traditions.

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Across emirates, residents balanced spiritual rituals with social plans, from mall visits and home-cooked feasts to long-awaited family meet-ups.

Early morning prayers

Syrian expat Majd Ali Al Khatib described an early start that captured the spirit of Eid.

“Our day began before the sun was properly up — around 5.30am,”

“Eid prayer was at 5.45am, so we were up quickly, got dressed, and headed straight to the mosque. There’s something special about that moment, everyone arriving together in silence and celebration at the same time.”

Reflecting on the rest of the morning, she added: “After the prayer, we came back home, exchanged Eid greetings, and the children almost immediately went back to sleep. I couldn’t, though — the day just felt too alive for that. We had a light breakfast, especially after fasting yesterday on Arafah.”

Later, her family plans turned towards Dubai, blending celebration with leisure.

“In the afternoon, we’re heading from Sharjah to Dubai to meet my sister’s family for lunch at Festival City Mall. We’ll probably walk around a bit, maybe stop by IKEA, and let the kids spend some time in the play area. It’s going to be eight of us together.”

She also noted how preparation added to the joy this year:

“This year we managed to buy new clothes too. Last Eid was rushed, we didn’t really get the time to shop properly — so this time it feels a bit more complete.”

Global ties and local celebrations

For Dubai resident Amna Haziq, Eid celebrations were spread across countries, reflecting the UAE’s diverse expatriate fabric.

“A lot of my cousins have travelled to India for Eid this year, so our celebrations are a bit spread out,”

“My father is overseeing the sacrifice in India, while one of my uncles is carrying out his sacrifice in Africa and distributing the meat there.”

In Dubai, the focus remained firmly on family togetherness. “Here in Dubai, we’re all gathering at my cousin’s house in Bur Dubai for lunch.”

“His wife is cooking, and after that we’ll visit a close family friend’s home. Eid for us is really about food, family and meeting loved ones. We already have more lunches planned over the next few days, and tomorrow I’ll be heading to Abu Dhabi. It’s a busy but happy time because everyone makes an effort to come together.”

Eid traditions

In Ajman, Egyptian national Yasmin Mahmoud described a celebration rooted in extended family rituals and neighbourhood bonding.

“My Eid really began yesterday when I came to my cousin’s home in Ajman, from Dubai. We fasted on the Day of Arafah and early this morning, the whole family walked together to the nearby mosque for Eid prayers.”

She added: “Even the neighbours joined us, and we were around 15 people in total. The children were dressed in new jellabiyas, and after the prayers, my cousin and the neighbours handed out balloons and sweets. When the kids came back home, they received Eidiya too.”

Food remained central to the celebrations.

“We had a big family brunch later in the morning with Egyptian fattah prepared at home. For us, Eid meals are all about meat, so that will continue through the celebrations. We’ll step out only in the evening and I’m also meeting some office colleagues — one of them has invited us for dinner at her home in Dubai.”

Despite the festivities, work commitments remain part of her day.

“I work in a sector that runs almost 24/7, so Thursday is back to work for me.”

Festival of togetherness

For Pakistani national Aleena Shakir, Eid this year was about making new memories with her young son despite her husband being away for work.

“My husband is traveling for work this Eid, but nevertheless Eid is an occasion that must be celebrated so I planned to celebrate the three days of Eid with my loved ones.”

She described starting the day at a family-friendly restaurant.

“Today, being the first day of Eid, I came out for lunch with just my 18-month-old son to a restaurant. And really the vibe here at Lal Qila restaurant with families and kids enjoying was something that really made me feel I am with a bigger family.”

Looking ahead, her plans span multiple days across different homes and gatherings, turning Eid into a multi-day celebration of connection, support and companionship.

“Day 2 will be with my sister, who has recently moved to Dubai and is just settling in. This is her first Eid in Dubai so I’ll be making sure she doesn’t get too homesick.

And Day 3, I have planned with friends and we all will be meeting up for lunch. All in all, this is the biggest festival we have. Hence celebrations will be longer and more vibrant,” she added.